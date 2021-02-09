MISSING PERSON: The family of a missing retired state trooper is asking for the public’s help

Courtesy: The Patrick Family

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The family of a missing retired state trooper is asking for help from the public.

According to the family, Robert Patrick went missing, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 while fishing.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, his family, and friends are all searching for him.

If you can help located Patrick, please get in touch with the State Police or the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Patrick retired from the Louisiana State Police three years ago.

