MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing mother and child

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need the public’s help to find a missing West Monroe woman and her child.

Deputies say Jessica Covington, 30, was last seen leaving a West Monroe restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021

Deputies describe Covington as a white female who is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last see wearing black pants with a sunflower and a green shirt.

Covington was last seen with her 5-year-old daughter, Isabella “Bella” Lewis. Isabella was wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, black shorts with brown shoes.

Neither have been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information that could help police find these two, you are urged to get in touch with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.