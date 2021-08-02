MISSING PERSON: OPSO searching for missing teen

Jamieya Hendon

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.

According to deputies, they are searching for Jamieya Hendon, 17.

Deputies say Hendon was last seen in Monroe on July 31, 2021 and could be in the Tallulah area.

Deputies tell us she is described as a Black female, 5′ 4″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

If you or anyone you know has any information that could help deputies find Hendon, you are asked to reach out to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.