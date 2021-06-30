MISSING PERSON: OPSO searching for missing man

Danny Wheeler

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

According to deputies, they are looking for a man named Danny Wheeler. Wheeler is described as a white man aged 65, about 6’5″ tall weighing about 200 pounds and was last seen driving an older model light tan colored GMC pickup truck.

Wheeler was last seen on May 29, 2021, he is known to frequent Prairie Road, Miller Road, and Audubon Drive in Ouachita Parish.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.