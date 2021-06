Khaylan Raymond

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators say they need the public’s help to find a missing person.

According to deputies, Khalan Raymond, 18, was last seen June 23, 2021.

She is described as a white female, 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Deputies did not have a clothing description for her.

If you have any information that could help deputies locate Khalan, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 3118-329-1200.