UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have located missing juvenile, Aaliyah Coleman. They say she was found safe.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Aaliyah S. Coleman. Coleman was last seen on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, walking south along Garrett Road.

Coleman is described as a Black female, standing five feet and two inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. She was las seen wearing a light color hoodie and shorts.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Coleman, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.