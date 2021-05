Billy Bertrand

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they are looking for a missing man.

According to police, they need help finding Billy Wayne Bertrand because they were asked to do a welfare check.

Police say Bertrand is 5’9″ and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say Bertrand is homeless and has been seen living in the streets.

Police say if you have seen Bertrand or know where he may be, you are asked to get in touch with the Monroe Police Department.