MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police looking for missing man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police Department are searching for a missing man.

The police are searching for Glenn A. Dean, 58, of Monroe, he was reported missing on November 2 and has not been seen by his family in a month.

Police say Dean is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and is known to spend time on the south side of Monroe near Winnsboro Road and South 3rd Street.

If you have any information that will help police find him, please call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or any law enforcement office.