MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police asking for help finding teen who left DCFS

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is looking to find a teenager who left a DCFS office without permission.

According to police, Janae Woodside, 16, was waiting to be placed with a foster home and she left the office on April 7, 2021.

Police say Woodside was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a tan hooded sweatshirt, a pink hair bonnet and green/yellow slippers. Her hair is black with braids and blonde highlights.

Police say she does use the name Journey Rogers. If you have any information that can help police find her, you are asked to call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

Woodside has been entered into NCIC as a missing juvenile.