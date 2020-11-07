MISSING PERSON: El Dorado Police need help finding a missing woman

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado Police are searching for a missing woman.

Iesha Nicole Jackson

Courtesy: El Dorado Police Department

According to police, her name is Iesha Nicole Jackson. She is a 22-year-old, black woman, 4 foot 11 inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds. Jackson has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say her family last heard from her on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 around 9:00 p.m. Police say they do not have a current clothing description or direction of travel.

If you have any information that would helpful to police, you are urged to call Detective Harwell at (870) 881-4810. You can also contact El Dorado Police dispatch at (870) 863-4141.