BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a woman that was reported missing on Monday, May 10th.

Police say Tabitha Queen has not been seen since the 10th. She’s 29-years-old.

Tabitha Queen Courtesy: Bastrop Police Department

If you know anything that could help police find her, please reach out to the Bastrop Police Department.