MISSING: MPD are searching for two missing children

Jabrina Denise Wilson
Kellup Cario Martin

MONROE, La. - (12/28/18) The Monroe Police Department are asking the public for help in locating two missing Monroe children.

Jabrina Denise Wilson,13, was last seen on Dec. 26. She's 5'4", weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black tights, shirt unknown color and walking southbound on Alabama Street. Authorities say Wilson frequents the Monroe Southside area.

Kellup Cario Martin, 16, was last seen on Dec. 21. He is 5'0", weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and black/white Nike sneakers. Martin frequents his relatives residences but refuses to return home, he has been seen by several family members. Martin may also be riding a black bicycle unknown make or model. Authorities say Kellup frequents the Monroe Southside area and Burg Jones Lane area recreation center.

The children are not related.

If you have seen either Jabrina or Kellup or know of their whereabouts contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.