Missing Madison Parish man may be in West Monroe, police say

WEST MONROE, La. — The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help to find a man that has been missing for two weeks.

According to MPSO, 40-year-old Marquell McDonald was last seen on December 1, 2020, in Madison Parish. Marquell has not made any contact with his family, but MPSO says that they received a tip that Marquell could be in West Monroe.

Marquell is described as 6′ tall and weighing around 250 lbs. Law enforcement says that Marquell suffers from a mental illness and has been off of his medication since Dec. 1.

If you have seen Marquell or know where he may be, please call the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.