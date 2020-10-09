Missing juvenile: MPD searching for Sierra S. Grantham

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police need your help finding a missing juvenile.

They are looking for Sierra S. Grantham , a white female, she is about 16-years-old.

Police say she is about 5’2”, and weighs about 120 to 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a few tattoos.

Her tattoo locations are as follows: left and right thigh (quote), left arm, left hip (picture marijuana leaf), upper torso left side.

Police say Grantham was last seen October 8th around 6:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Smith Ave. in Monroe.

She was wearing the following clothing: Gray Sweat pants and hoodie, pearl earrings, unknown footwear. It is unknown what areas Grantham may frequent.

If you’ve seen Grantham or have any information that would help the police find her you are asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.