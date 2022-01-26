La’mon Broadway

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department Facebook Page

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking the public to help them find a runaway juvenile. According to the Monroe Police Department Facebook page, La’mon Broadway was reported missing.

Police say Broadway is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing about 95 pounds, and walks with a noticeable limp. Police say he has Cerebral Palsy and that’s why he walks with a limp. He was last seen on January 26, at 7:00 a.m. leaving Parkview Apartments headed toward Trishell Subdivision.

Police say if you or anyone you know has any information that can help them locate Broadway, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at 329-2600.

