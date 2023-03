MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 26, 2023, a Monroe family reported that their dog went missing on the corner of Spencer and Victoria Loop Road in Monroe, La. According to the dog’s family, she’s a spayed female, her color is chocolate brown, she has a short tail, floppy ears, and weighs 25 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Denise Powell

If you have any information on Charile’s whereabouts, please call 318-282-5174.