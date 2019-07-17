MISSING: Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help locating missing man

The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office asks the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Deputies said Derek Willis of Homer was reported missing by his family earlier this week. According to statements from relatives, Willis left his grandmother’s residence in Claiborne Parish on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in a black car and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information regarding Willis you are asked to contact CPSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 927-9800.

