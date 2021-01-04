MISSING CHILD: Police searching for missing 11-year-old Tallulah girl

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on Monday morning on behalf of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office.
11-year-old Emma Carter Ezell was reported missing from her home in Tallulah.
Emma is a white female with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Emma was last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover, grey/black leggings, a possible “hoodie” style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes.
If you have seen Emma or know where she is at, please call the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.
