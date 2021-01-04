MISSING CHILD: Police searching for missing 11-year-old Tallulah girl

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,190 new cases and 48 new deaths on Monday, January 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 322,181 and the total number of deaths to 7,585 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 18 to 29,997 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 1,105 to a total of 292,184. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday by 12 to 387 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 48 for a total of 7,585. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.