MISSING: Bastrop Police needs public's help finding missing child

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BASTROP, La. - (12/28/18) Bastrop Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

Police say he was last seen sometime late last Tuesday.

Antonio Richard (pronounced Ree-shard) is 14 years-old, 5'6, weighs 200 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Antonio has several ink line tattoos (attempts at home made tattooing) on his right forearm.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts please contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322.

The included photograph is the only one available to us at this time. Please share.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.