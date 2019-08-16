Missing 1-year-old child found dead in Franklin Parish, investigation underway

WISNER, La. — (8/16/19) A missing child in Franklin Parish was found dead by deputies on Thursday.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department said they got a 9-1-1 call around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon about a missing child in Wisner.

The mother told deputies that the 1-year-old child had been playing in the yard with other children before he went missing.

Deputies found the boy’s body about a quarter-mile from the house on Cooter’s Point Road.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Franklin Parish deputies on the scene.

The child’s body has been sent for autopsy and Child Protective Services was called in.

No arrests have been made. Franklin Parish authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation.