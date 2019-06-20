Miss Louisiana contestants rip the runway in Dillard's style show. Video

MONROE, La - (6/19/19) - The contestants for the Miss Louisiana pageant take to the runway at Pecan Land mall.

The ladies had a little fun strutting their stuff on a not so serious runway at the Dillard's style show.

Each contestant walked with her own little fleur-de-lis princesses all decked out in style.

Tomorrow marks the first official night of competition.

Contestants have been participating in events all week-long today was about fun and fashion for the kids and the adults.

"It makes me so excited to see who is going to be the next miss Louisiana there all so different and also great in their own ways, they all care about different things that each of them would be a great Miss Louisiana for a different reason i just can't wait to see which one we choose," said Holli' Conway, Miss Louisiana 2018.

This is the last day for contestants to unwind before competition gets underway at 7:30 tomorrow night at the Monroe Convention Center.

