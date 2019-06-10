MINI GOLF COURSE IS GETTING REVAMPED IN WEST MONROE Video

WEST MONROE, La (06/10/19)--Get your golf clubs swinging, a local business man has decided to bring this putt putt course back to life. This won't be your average putt putt--the citizens of West Monroe can expect something bigger.

The owner of Willie's food and pub has closed down his truck and is now opening up the backyard street food and pub.

"We had the opportunity to come into the building here, reopen the putt putt and bring our concept here, and we've rebranded a little," said Mitch Bratton.

Bratton is not only excited to get involved in the community, but also be an influence on bringing in more attractions for West Monroe and visitors.

"We can walk out the front and see five different hotels, so this is going to give those people who are staying in those hotels something to do that's right down the road," said

Bratton.

The backyard street food and pub will not only be a putt putt course. They will offer an arcade room, a restaurant and bar, food trucks, and more.



"We're always going to have something going on. from live music, corn hole contest, putt putt contest. We are also going to have food trucks JAC's tailgaters is going to start here around the 29th of this month, they will be available at lunch and dinner," said Bratton.

The backyard street food and pub won't be the only leisure activity coming to West Monroe. Drew Brees' surge entertainment center is coming in the next year, but Bratton doesn't have a problem with it.

"We're really excited for surge to come in. The more things in an area the more people are going to come here," said Bratton.

With the Ike Expo Center, multiple hotels, and the future Surge Entertainment center, Mane could be the next popular street in town for family fun.

From a worn down putt putt course to the revamping of the entertainment center, Bratton is hoping it's a hole-in-one. If everything goes right, Bratton hopes the backyard street food and pub will open this weekend.

Once the backyard street food and pub open up, their hours will be Wednesday through Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday 12p.m. - 9 p.m.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at the backyard street food and pub.