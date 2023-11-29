FRISCO, TEXAS (SILVERSTARNATION) — Week 13 is here, and the Cowboys have Thursday night football against Geno Smith and Seattle!

One of the hottest team’s in the NFL right now (Dallas) has another week to prove themselves and keep the winning streak going. The 6-5 Seahawks versus the 8-3 Cowboys will battle it out at AT&T Stadium.

“The first key is get Geno, Smith has been sacked 13 times over the last four games and the Seahawks losing three of those games,” Spagnola said. The Cowboys have to shut down the passing game to get the full advantage on Seattle by pressuring the QB.

“The second key is run, run, run,” Spagnola said.

“Opponents have been running at what usually is a solid Seahawks defense and currently, they ranked 21st against the run and have given up at least 127 yards in four of their last six games, Baltimore, with a high of 298.”

And for the last key Spagnola believes that the Cowboys need to get a win against a struggling Seattle offense.

“Two games behind the NFC East-leading Eagles who by the way, are up next on December 10th, the Cowboys need to win and it doesn’t matter by how much.”