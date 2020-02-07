Michael Vick to speak at Grambling on Feb. 28

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

GRAMBLING, La. — The Grambling State University athletics department will be hosting a special guest at the GSU Football Awards program this year.

According to GSU Athletics, they will host “An Evening with Michael Vick” on Friday, February 28.

They say that Vick will be on campus for a VIP Meet and Greet at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum from 5 pm to 6 pm and will be the program’s guest speaker at the GSU Football Awards later that night.

You must buy tickets in advance and they say that there will be no tickets available at the door.

To get tickets for the event, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.