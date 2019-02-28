Michael Cohen testifies to Congress, calls Trump "racist, conman, and a cheat"

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (2/27/19) "He is a racist, he is a a con man and he is a cheat," said Michael Cohen.

Cohen held nothing back as lawmakers pressed him about his actions during the time he served as Trump's personal lawyer.

"I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump's illicit acts," he said.

Cohen told lawmakers the President knew all about the 'hush money' payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He showed lawmakers a check written by the President that Cohen claims is proof of a cover up. He also told lawmakers that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the email hack of the Democratic National Committee.

Cohen said, "Mr. Trump knew from Roger Stone in advance about the Wikileaks emails."

Cohen is scheduled to report to prison in May after pleading guilty last year to Tax Evasion and lying to Congress. House Republicans say that admission of guilt is proof that Cohen's testimony can't be trusted.

"Ive talked to the president over 300 times, I've not heard one time a racist comment out of his mouth," said Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

House Democrats, on the other hand, praised Cohen's willingness to talk publicly.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said, "Our colleagues are not upset that you lied to Congress about the president, they're upset you stopped lying to Congress."

Cohen says he has no proof of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but he does have concerns.