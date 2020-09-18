Mer Rouge Man Arrested For Internet Crimes Against Children

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit say they have arrested a Mer Rouge man for internet crimes against children.

Authorities say they arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana State Police, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, Oak Grove Police Department, West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to officials, Dathan McMilleon age 31 of Mer Rouge, was arrested on 100 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (Possession), 4 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Seventeen (Possession), and 2 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

Arresting officials say McMilleon was arrested in West Carroll Parish and booked as a fugitive for the arrest warrant issued in Morehouse Parish. He was then transported to Morehouse Parish Prison.

We will continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to bring child predators to justice. We are committed to using every tool we have to aggressively pursue those who wish to harm our children. AG Jeff Landry

The arrest comes just days after Attorney General Jeff Landry called on the CEO of Netflix to remove “Cuties” from its service due to the great harm it causes to kids in Louisiana and beyond.

In a letter to Netflix, AG Landry says he believes this “film” wets the appetites of those who wish to harm children in the most unimaginable ways – criminals he says Landry’s Office spends countless hours finding, apprehending, and prosecuting.