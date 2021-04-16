Memorial Scholarship in honor of alumna to be presented to Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An endowed scholarship honoring the memory of Shirley A. Clay, a Grambling State University alumna and former employee, will be presented to the university during a special ceremony.

Slated for Wednesday, April 21 at noon, the event will be held in the quadrangle in front of the Long-Jones Administration building on GSU’s campus.

According to a release issued by Grambling State University, The Shirley A. Clay Endowed Memorial Scholarship will be established in the GSU College of Business and will be presented by her son and daughter, Ahamad Clay and Maisha Clay. On April 5, 2021, Clay succumbed after a long and valiant bout with cancer.

Shirley A. Clay

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother. To have had Shirley A. Clay as a Mother is to know unconditional love! Her unwavering love, support, and memory will forever remain in our hearts and spirits. We praise and thank God for her generous spirit, and for the contributions she made to her family, alma mater, and friends whom she held dear… My mother loved GSU and it would mean so much to her to support deserving students at her alma mater studying in the College of Business,” said Ahamad. “Our family requests that those who wish to express condolences consider contributing to the Shirley A. Clay Endowed Memorial Scholarship.”

Checks and/or money orders should be made payable to the Grambling University Foundation, earmarked Shirley A. Clay Endowed Memorial Scholarship (memo line), and mailed to P. O. Box 587, Grambling, LA 71245. If you wish to support the scholarship with an online contribution, please visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/mmfg/ and select the Shirley A. Clay Endowed Memorial Scholarship in the dropdown menu.

A native of Marksville, Louisiana, and a first-generation college student, Clay earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1975 from GSU. She moved to Oakland, California, where she began a career in business administration. In 1999, after retiring, she moved back to Louisiana and began working at the Avoyelles Parish School Board.

During her 13-year tenure at GSU, she was employed in the Division of Institutional Advancement as the Coordinator of Endowments, Stewardship, Donor Relations, and Planned Giving and as an Administrative Assistant in the Office of the President. She also worked at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum as an Administrative Coordinator. Prior to her illness, she was employed for five years at Centenary College in Shreveport.

A committal service will be held Thursday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John Community Baptist Cemetery, located at 6982 LA Highway 1 in Marksville. Rev. Charles E. Guillory, pastor of the St. John Community Church, will officiate.

Interested parties can send condolences by card and mail them to The Clay Family, PO Box 52973, Shreveport, LA 71135.