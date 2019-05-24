Memorial Day Weekend Events with Sheila Snow

(5/24/2019) – WEST MONROE, LA
Sheila Snow from the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau drops in to discuss Memorial Day Weekend Events happening around the Twin Cities.
Watch the full video for details and check out the full list of events HERE
by: BODE BROOKSPosted: / Updated:
(5/24/2019) – WEST MONROE, LA
Sheila Snow from the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau drops in to discuss Memorial Day Weekend Events happening around the Twin Cities.
Watch the full video for details and check out the full list of events HERE