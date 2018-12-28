Mega Millions Jackpot Raised to $370 Million

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KARK) - (12/28/18) The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing was just raised to $370 million.

The drawing will be held at 10 p.m. Sales will be cut off at 9:45 p.m.

If there isn’t a jackpot winner tonight, the jackpot will jump to an estimated $415 million for next Tuesday’s drawing.

“A jackpot of $370 million would be life-changing for anyone, and a great way to start the new year,” said Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Director Bishop Woosley. “And even if a player doesn't win the jackpot, they can still be a big winner by playing the Megaplier.”

On Tuesday, there were four second-tier Mega Millions prize winners of $600 each from Barton, West Memphis, Maumelle and Dumas.

The odds of winning are the same whether a player selects his numbers or goes with the Quick Pick.