Meeting set for Thursday on Kansas Lane, Garrett Road connector

(2/28/19) The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will conduct an open house public meeting for the Kansas Lane – Garrett Road Connector (State Project No. H.007300) in the vicinity of their intersections with Millhaven Road (LA 594) in Monroe, Ouachita Parish.

The proposed project connects Garrett Road with Kansas lane via an elevated connector over LA 594 and the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railroad. The project was processed as an Environmental Assessment and approved with a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in January 2011.

DOTD proposed improvements to the project with the addition of roundabouts as opposed to traffic signals in the following locations: Garrett Road at South Frontage Road, Garrett Road at I-20 Eastbound On- and Off-Ramps, Garrett Road at I-20 Westbound On- and Off-Ramps, Garrett Road at Millhaven Road, and Kansas Lane at the proposed Garrett Road Connector.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide information about the project improvements and to obtain input from interested parties. Representatives from DOTD will be available at the open house to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project.

Oral and written comments on the project can be submitted at the meeting. Comments can also be mailed to the LDOTD address shown below, postmarked by March 18, 2019. The public meeting has been scheduled as follows:

Thursday, February 28, 2019

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Monroe Public Safety Center

1810 Martin Luther King Junior Drive

Monroe, LA 71202