EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is offering free rides to the polls during voting for the General Election happening in November. This is also being offered during Early Voting, going on now.

Free transportation to the polls is one of two mission projects that the group is currently putting on.

Veronica Bailey, one of the sponsors for Meet Me at the Court, said that anyone who needs a ride to the polls during early voting or on November 8, 2022, which is Election Day, can give her a call at (870) 310-0391.

Early voting started Monday, October 24, 2022 and continues until November 7, 2022. The polls are open from 8 AM to 6 PM Monday – Friday, and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM.