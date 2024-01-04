RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, Jan 20, 2024, the community will have the opportunity to meet local artist, Emily Morris, with the opportunity to purchase one of her prized pieces “Breakfast Scene.”

Morris began a consistent painting practice in 2021, using heavy bodied acrylics. She has always loved painting and drawing, and even studied graphic design while in college.

She currently lives in Monroe, La with her husband and two sons.

For information on purchasing tickets, use the link below.

https://www.jotform.com/…/232994359451164/231154514975054