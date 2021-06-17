Med school chancellor quits a day after reinstatement

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The chancellor of a Louisiana medical school has resigned the post a day after he was reinstated to the job following an investigation into his handling of students’ sexual harassment complaints.

Dr. G. E. Ghali stepped down Thursday as chancellor of the Louisiana State University medical school in Shreveport.

The school confirmed that an independent investigation cleared Ghali after students said he had suppressed complaints about sexual harassment by school personnel.

He had been on administrative leave. Ghali said he would now devote more time to his family, patients and students.

An attorney for four employees who filed complaints against Ghali, said Ghali’s resignation was “a step in the right direction.”