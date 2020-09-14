Med Life Ambulance Services merge with Pafford EMS in Bastrop, La

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — When you pick up the phone in Bastrop to dial 9-1-1 for medical needs, there’s one more ambulance company that could take the call.

Pafford EMS is merging with Med Life to provide services in Morehouse Parish and is bringing three new ambulances.

Monday, September 14, officers trained their employees who merged over from Med Life to get them familiar with the new protocol for Pafford.

The new ambulances include up to 600 thousand dollars with of new quipment including a new CPR macine that will help operations inside the ambulance be more efficient.

“It’s called a CPR machine and it will actually attatch to the chest of a patient during a cardiac arrest and this will allow the EMT’s and paramedics to free up their hands,

so they can do other things like IV therapy, medications, intebation, and put our patients on the ventilator that we carry on our ambulances,” says Keith Carter, Chief Operating Officer Pafford Air One.

The CPR Machine in in all three new ambulances Pafford has and they say they’re ready to serve the community in Morehouse Parish.