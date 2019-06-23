Meagan Crews wins Miss Louisiana 2019

Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Meagan Crews was crowned Miss Louisiana 2019 to end this year’s competition at the W.L. Jack Howard Theatre in Monroe, La. on June 22. (Photo: Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star)

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) – (6/23/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Meagan Crews is now Miss Louisiana 2019.

Crews, 22, of Bossier City was crowned Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theatre, following days of on-stage preliminaries and interviews.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity,” she said. “I can’t wait to share about my social impact initiative throughout the year, share my heart, make people feel special and make a difference.”

