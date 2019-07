UPDATE: (7/10/2019) -- Louisiana's Senator John Kennedy is joining the voices from Washington, D.C. calling on DirecTV to bring back KARD FOX 14 to DirecTV and AT&T U-verse's lineup, as well as all the other Nexstar stations.

In a letter directed to AT&T’s CEO, Senator Kennedy cites the probable impact to consumers in Louisiana at the height of hurricane season, stating “I am concerned that your failure to reach an agreement is negatively impacting Louisiana families. I am especially concerned about customers losing access to up-to-date weather information in the event that the tropical depression currently forming in the Gulf of Mexico turns into a hurricane.” In closing, Senator Kennedy requests of AT&T, “I encourage you to accept Nexstar’s offer of a short-term extension while you resolve your differences.”