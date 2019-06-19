Mayors' Minute with Jamie Mayo - June 19th, 2019
WEST MONROE, La. (6/19/19) - Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo joins NBC 10's Bode Brooks for this week's Mayor's Minute, discussing the city's hosting of the Miss Louisiana pageant and secured funding for the I-20 and Garrett road interchange.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
