NBC 10 news is your local election headquarters and as we know, elections never end in Louisiana. A new app gives you a way to talk back to your lawmaker.There is an app called "YOURVOTE" that helps do exactly that.

Louisiana Tech graduate, Jay Harrison, developed the "YOURVOTE" app to connect elected officials to their voters. Officials can submit a question via the app and within seconds voters will be notified that a question has been posted.