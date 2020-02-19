Mayor’s Minute: West Monroe future construction plans

In this edition of Mayor’s Minute, West Monroe’s Staci Mitchell joins us to discuss exciting new construction developments around the city! Also the popular concert series is coming back this summer.
For details, watch the video above!
