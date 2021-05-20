Mayor’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament set for May 21

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe and Entergy have announced the dates for the Mayor’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament.

According to the city, the tournament will be held at Chennault Park Golf Course on Friday, May 21, tee off will be at 1:00 p.m. Chennault Park is at 8475 Milhaven Road.

The city says 17 teams have signed up to take part in the 4-person scramble-style event.

Officials putting the event together say one lucky player will have the opportunity for a chance to win $1 MILLION DOLLARS; all they have to do is hit a hole-in-one.

The city says this tournament helps to fund higher education for Monroe students interested in attending a Louisiana-based college or technical college.

Event organizers say 17 seniors in the area will be awarded $1,000 scholarships, which is double the amount awarded in years past.

The students will be presented their scholarships at the May 25, 2021 City Council Meeting.