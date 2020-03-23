MAYOR UPDATE: Mayor Mayo urges public to adhere to the governor’s Stay at Home Order

MONROE, LA. (03/23/2020)– Mayor Jamie Mayo urged the public to adhere to the governor’s orders to stay home as confirmed coronavirus cases in Ouachita Parish continues to rise.

Mayor Mayo asks that everyone takes the order seriously. As we now know, the virus does not discriminate and people of any age are at risk of catching the virus. Governor’s Edwards’ Stay at Home order was issued yesterday to go into effect Monday evening at 5pm.

“We are hearing of young people who have been confirmed, but also there have been some deaths of some young folks, so we need everybody to comply as best as you can,” Mayor Mayo said.

Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams also stated that the department will be suspending all EMS Response in efforts to avoid spreading COVID-19 to not only personnel, but from house to house.

“We are going to hand it over to Acadian Ambulance,” Fire Chief Williams said. “I feel confident that they are going to do a good job. I will say that we are going to take our time and evaluate the situation.”

The department will continue to respond to any calls related to fires, technical rescues, vehicle accidents, or anything of that sort.