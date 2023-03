WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 17, 2023, Mayor Staci Mitchell invites residents to join her for Parklet Day. The event will take place at City Hall from 11:30 AM until 1 PM.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

This event is an opportunity to stop by on your lunch break and visit with Mayor Staci in a casual, outdoor setting. Visitors will be able to ask questions and learn more information about projects in progress throughout the area.