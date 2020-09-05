Mayor of Vidalia, Buz Craft, tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — The mayor of a Vidalia has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Natchez Democrat reports Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft confirmed the diagnosis on Thursday in a post on Facebook.

Craft told the newspaper he began having a cough Wednesday and started to feel mild aches and a low-grade fever the next day.

He says he called in sick and decided to get tested.

He says he’s been under quarantine and started contacting everyone he may have come in contact with as a result.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories