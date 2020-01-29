Mayor of Richwood advances another four years after Edward Harris disqualifies

RICHWOOD, La. (01/28/2020) — For over 20 years Edward Harris was the mayor of the Town of Richwood. He wanted to take a stab at it for another four years, but he’s been disqualified from the 2020 Richwood mayor’s race.

As a convicted felon, Harris has to wait five years to be eligible for office, that’s not until 2021. Current mayor Gerald Brown is now running unopposed and will automatically serve another four years.

During his first term as mayor, Brown says he was able to complete street projects like lighting for highway 165. He was also able to expand the police department and advance the sewer and water system.

For the next four years, Brown says he wants to continue what he’s started.

“We want to continue to expand and upgrade our police department. We look to upgrade our technology here in this office as well as our public works building.” Mayor Gerald Brown, Town of Richmond

The police department currently has four officers, he would like to have 6 or 8. Residents say they feel safe.

One of the biggest challenges Brown faced was the conversation about housing ice detainees at Richwood Correctional Center, but that project moved full steam ahead.

Brown says his administration will be aggressive in asking for what residents want and his door is always open.