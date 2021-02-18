Mayor Mitchell issues statement regarding water issues

WEST MONROE, La. — Mayor Staci Mitchell has released a statement regarding the water pressure and other water issues in West Monroe.

According to Mayor Mitchell, a large number of West Monroe residents are experiencing water pressure issues and some residents have no water at all.

Mayor Mitchell says crews have been working through the night to restore water back to regular operations.

She’s asking residents to please check your pipes for leaks as this could be an issue of a large leak somewhere or a lot of small leaks in various locations.

Mayor Mitchell says all efforts are being taken to restore water as soon as possible and she will keep everyone up to date throughout the day.