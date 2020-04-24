Coronavirus Information

Mayor Mayo Announces Free Mask Distribution Sites for Monday April 27th

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Mayor Jamie Mayo and the Monroe City Council haved announced the City of Monroe is receiving 18,500 masks that are part of the 2-million “washable” masks donated to the State of Louisiana by HANES.

These masks will be available to the public UNTIL SUPPLIES RUN OUT beginning 10:30 am Monday, April 27th at the five “drive- thru” distribution sites listed in alphabetical order below:

Emily P. Robinson Community Center
Forsythe Park
Roy N. Shelling Elementary School
Saul Adler Community Center
Wossman High School

Visit our City of Monroe COVID-19 Update Webpage www.monroela.us/coronavirus for updates about city services and connections to valuable resources and information. 

