Mayor Jamie Mayo introduces tele-town hall meeting in partnership with Louisiana Public Health Institute

MONROE, La (06/11/20) — Mayor Jamie Mayo held a press conference today to address the COVID-19 updates and also introduce a tele-town hall meeting next week.

Mayor Mayo says almost 2 million people have been infected by COVID-19 regardless of age, gender, or race nationwide. He says COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting African Americans across the country. African Americans make up 37% of Ouachita Parish, but represent over 57% of the COVID-19 deaths here.

“Now is the time to have open communication and conversation about race and also public health and what we can do about it and that’s why I’m very excited about the panel that we will have in place,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

The tele-town hall meeting is in partnership with the Louisiana Public Health Institute. it will be held Tuesday, June 16th at 5 pm on the city of Monroe website and Facebook page.