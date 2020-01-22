Mayor Jamie Mayo in Washington D.C. for U.S. Conference of Mayors’ winter meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While Democrats and Republicans battle over impeachment in the Senate, 270 mayors from around the country are meeting in Washington, DC, in a bipartisan effort to find solutions to the problems facing cities and towns in America.

The US Conference of Mayors’ annual winter meeting kicks off this morning and ends on Friday with a visit to the White House.

Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo is in the nation’s capital and says that it is an opportunity for leaders across the country to learn from each other with a focus on crime initiatives, infrastructure, and economic development.

“You have a chance to talk about best practices that different mayors have in their communities. I get to share ideas that I have with them and vice versa,” said Mayor Mayo.

Click on the video above to see Mayor Mayo’s full interview.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.