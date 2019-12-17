Mayor Jamie Mayo announces his re-election for Mayor

MONROE, La (12/16/19) — Mayor Jamie Mayo officially announces his re-election for mayor tonight as he has hopes to continue improving Monroe for the future.

Mayor Mayo says he is excited to work with the community and bring positive leadership and experience to the city of Monroe.

Friday Ellis and Marie brown are the two candidates so far who have announced their run for mayor against Jamie Mayo.

“And yes, I am running for re-election,” said Mayor Jamie Mayo, Running for mayoral re-election.

Mayor Mayo has been mayor of Monroe since 2001. He has two more terms before he reaches his term limit for mayor.

“And again, that’s what we’re running on is change. And we’re asking voters to look at that change,” said Mayor Mayo.

Mayor Mayo also says he plans to focus on public safety, economic development, housing and growth, and cleaning up the streets of Monroe.

“So the one thing I’m asking voters and that’s gonna be a theme is do you go for proven performance or promises. Proven performance or promises and we bring proven performance,” said Mayo.

Marie Brown and Friday Ellis have already announced their run against mayor mayo as they focus on improving the input from the community on city projects.

“That’s what my campaign will be about. Bringing people to the table, figuring out those solutions, and growing the city of Monroe,” said Friday Ellis, Candidate for Mayor.

“And I want people to love Monroe. Because if you love where you live. You live where you love and that’s what’s gonna have to happen,” said Marie Brown, Candidate for Mayor.

At Monday night’s announcement party, over 150 people attended to hear Mayor Mayo’s speech and listen to other community leaders share their thoughts on their experiences working with the mayor.