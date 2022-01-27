MORE DETAILS: OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Adam Holland of Oak Grove has announced he will not seek re-election. The mayor recently purchased the KWCL radio station along with becoming the general manager of KWCL.

Holland says it is in his best interest mentally, physically, and professionally to not seek re-election in the 2022 Mayoral Election. Holland pointed to the heightened tensions between political parties as a big reason that he plans to not run again.

“…The polarization of politics all the way from the national level to the local level has gotten ridiculous. Party politics are at play no matter what level you’re in and it’s hard to build a consensus… I don’t…I’m just not for that type of political fight anymore…,” says Mayor Adam Holland, Oak Grove.

Holland says he will work with the new mayor for the next six months to enable a smooth transition of power. Holland also did not rule out the idea of a return in four years.

“…I’m not going anywhere. I’m just going a couple of blocks down the street.//And I look forward to serving alongside the new mayor and serving in a more symbolic role.//And you never can tell, I may be back four years from now…,” says Holland.

When we spoke with Holland, he told us he hopes that the next mayor will maintain the progressive push that he started 8 years ago. You can watch our whole conversation in the video player below.

On January 27, 2022, Mayor Holland released the following statement on his Facebook page.

For the last seven years it has been my honor to serve as the Mayor of Oak Grove, Louisiana. As it has been widely publicized I began negations to purchase KWCL in June of 2021 and became the General Manager, January 3, 2022. This was a decision that my family and I have discussed and had much prayer over.

With today’s polarized political landscape, I have decided that it is in my best interest mentally, physically and professionally to not seek reelection to the office of Mayor of Oak Grove in the 2022 Mayoral Election. Instead I will concentrate developing my private businesses. This decision was made prior to the November announcement of our pending acquisition of the station, yet the announcement of my decision not to seek reelection was delayed after many supporters asked me to reconsider not seeking reelection. My commitment to them was that I would make no announcement and would serve another term if no one qualified to seek the office. This afternoon someone did qualify and therefore I have kept my word and am very comfortable with my decision. Over the next six-months I pledge to work with whoever is elected mayor and to a smooth transition of power, as I believe that is the proper course of action to take and provide the incoming Mayor with the tools necessary to be successful. We have made much progress together over the past seven years and have much more work to accomplish between now and July 1, 2022. I thank each of you for your support and look forward to continuing to serve this community through a different medium. Thrilled to serve,

Adam T. Holland, MPA

Mayor

